Cavs Lose Nance For Remainder of Season
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. will likely miss the rest of the season, after breaking his right thumb in Sunday’s loss at Washington. Nance’s injury was one of several suffered by Cleveland players and will leave the Cavaliers short-handed for tonight’s game against Toronto in Florida.
