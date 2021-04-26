Advertisement

Cavs Lose Nance For Remainder of Season

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. will likely miss the rest of the season, after breaking his right thumb in Sunday’s loss at Washington. Nance’s injury was one of several suffered by Cleveland players and will leave the Cavaliers short-handed for tonight’s game against Toronto in Florida.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michael Hyde
UPDATE: “Armed and dangerous” suspect now in custody
CMU QB John Keller one of two shot at Mt. Pleasant apartment
Michigan became hotspot as variants rose and vigilance fell
Two car crash in Barry County leaves one dead
Bomar is suspected in multiple car thefts and an attempted home invasion in Eaton County
Police: Suspect in spree of car thefts, attempted home invasion now in custody

Latest News

COLORADO ROCKIES
Rockies’ General Manager Departs
Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning cheers on his team during the second half of an NCAA...
Maryland Hires Danny Manning
File image
Blackhawks’ Shaw Retiring
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates with second baseman Nicky Lopez after...
Tigers Lose All Four to Kansas City