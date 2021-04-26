CATA announces new summer service changes effective May 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA’s Spartan Service, which provides additional bus service during Michigan State University’s fall and spring semesters, will soon conclude for the summer through August 29.

The services will conclude May 10 and Routes 1, 12, 23, 24, 25 and 26 will operate at reduced or varied levels over the summer.

The CATA’s summer break service changes are outlined below.

Route 1 – Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall: Monday-Friday evening departures from bus stops along downtown Lansing’s Capitol Loop will depart up to 8 minutes later.

Route 12 – W. Michigan/Waverly/LCC West: Starting May 10, weekday frequencies will change to every 45 minutes most of the day and evening as outlined in the LCC Breaks and Holiday Service schedule. On the last day of classes (Mon., May 10), a shuttle bus will transport passengers from Ollie’s parking lot at St. Joseph and Waverly to LCC West. The Route 12 bus will not travel west of Waverly Road until service to LCC West resumes in August.

Route 20 – South Harrison/Jolly/Dunckel: Buses will maintain service throughout Spartan Village on all outbound and inbound trips. Buses will continue to travel into the MSU-CATA Transportation Center and serve the Shaw and Farm Boarding Area.

Route 22 – MSU/Haslett/Okemos: Buses will continue to travel into the MSU-CATA Transportation Center and serve the Shaw and Farm Boarding Area.

Route 23 – MSU/Okemos/Haslett: Monday through Friday, between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., buses will run less often—every 35 to 45 minutes rather than every 25 minutes. Buses will continue to travel into the MSU-CATA Transportation Center and serve the Shaw and Farm Boarding Area.

Route 24 – East Lansing/E. Lake Lansing Road

Monday through Friday buses will operate every 30 minutes (rather than every 35 minutes) until 6:15 p.m. and continue to travel to MSU’s Ramp 5 on Red Cedar.

Route 25 – North Harrison: Route 25 weekday buses will operate every 60 minutes during the day (rather than every 30 minutes). Evening and weekend service will remain the same. Route 25 will continue to travel to MSU’s Ramp 5 on Red Cedar.

Route 26 – Abbot/Chandler: Route 26 weekday buses will operate every 45 minutes (rather than every 15 minutes) and conclude service at 7:15 p.m. Saturday service will end at 7:15 p.m. Sunday service will not be impacted. Buses will continue to travel to the MSU-CATA Transportation Center throughout the summer.

MSU Routes 32, 34, 35, 36, Lot Link and Night Owl: Campus service will not operate during the summer break. Route 32 will conclude at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7. On Sunday, May 9, Night Owl service will end at 9 a.m. and Routes 34, 35 and 36 at 11 p.m. Lot Link will conclude for the semester at 2 a.m. the following morning.

Spartan Service is scheduled to resume on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

For complete route-by-route schedules, refer to Routes & Schedules at cata.org.

For more information, please contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or (517) 394-1000.

