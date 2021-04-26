Blackhawks’ Shaw Retiring

-CHICAGO (AP) - Andrew Shaw has retired after 10 seasons in the NHL. The gritty forward played a key role in helping the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cup championships. He announced his retirement on the advice of his doctors. Shaw suffered multiple concussions. He had not played since the latest head injury on Feb. 9. Shaw is 29.

