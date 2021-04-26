Attorney General Nessel announces Sentinel Project to protect nursing facility residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sentinel Project, will focus on protecting vulnerable adults residing in nursing facilities, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

The Sentinel Project, which Nessel discussed in a video announcement, will help trained staff to examine long-term care facilities for evidence of abuse or neglect through unannounced visits.

“We are dedicated to detecting and addressing any neglect or abuse of loved ones residing in long-term care facilities. Instances of substandard care must be eliminated, and The Sentinel Project will help accomplish that goal,” Nessel said.

The Sentinel Project will help the state demand better care for current residents.

“This team from my Health Care Fraud Division has been established to further protect Michigan’s vulnerable and elderly population,” Nessel said.

If you or someone you know is being abused or neglected in a nursing facility, please let us know by contacting the Michigan Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Hotline at (800) 24-ABUSE (2-2873) or file a complaint online through the Michigan Attorney General Patient Abuse Complaint Form.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

