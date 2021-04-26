An unexpected ally of COVID-19: Misinformation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail is responding Monday night as rumors and misinformation continue to spread regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and its side effects.

Vail told News 10 the misinformation leads to increased doubt surrounding the vaccine, and as a result; less people signing up to take it.

“I think the reason it circulates is something called confirmation bias,” Vail said. “We have people that have biases to believe the worst that can be believed about these vaccines, and anything that they see that confirm those biases basically they run with without checking sources.”

Some of those rumors including the safety of the vaccine. Other rumors are about its effectiveness. A common fear for both rumors is that the vaccines were developed too fast.

“This drug development process is the same, some of the phases overlap with each other which you typically don’t see,” Vail said. “They’re sequential. They work with the FDA and go back and forth with information. It was expedited, but it wasn’t expedited to the extent that it wasn’t carefully looked at.”

Linda Vail says the vaccine is both safe and is effective. Sparrow Health System’s Chief Medical Officer Karen Kent VanGorder agrees.

“MRNA vaccines have been tested and developed over a long time, not over the last few months of COVID,” VanGorder said.

Mason resident Kaitlyn Casulli says she doesn’t believe any of these rumors and doesn’t know why people just don’t listen to the science.

“What goes through my mind is thinking about how this misinformation gets propagated so widely once a person hears something from one really obscure place or study,” Casuli said. “And a lot of people get behind it, and it starts to build momentum, and people start to believe it as fact because its coming from so many places.”

VanGorder said, “I think when we start putting more value on the opinions and fears of our friends rather than the literature that’s been written and researched. You know fear can be brain poisoning.”

Dr. VanGorder and Health Officer Vail say we must be looking at reliable scientific sources, not believing everything we see on the internet.

“There is a difference between good science articles and bad science articles,” Vail said.

Vail told News 10 that vaccine rumors are doing the public a disservice. She said all the COVID-19 patients in Sparrow Hospital right now are all unvaccinated. Sparrow has confirmed they are at 100% capacity.

