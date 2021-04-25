Two car crash in Barry County leaves one dead

MAPLE GROVE TWP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and others were wounded in a two car crash in Barry County.

According to Barry County Sheriffs, one car, a 2012 Chrysler, disregarded a stop sign on M66 at M79 and was hit by an oncoming vehicle, a 2000 Jeep.

The driver of the Chrysler vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and was identified as 18 year old Michael Moskun of Bellevue, MI.

The other driver and all other occupants were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, however officers did not disclose how many were taken.

Barry County Sheriffs are still investigating the crash.

