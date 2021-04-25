Search for “armed and dangerous” suspect in Delta Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect.

Police say 28-year-old Michael Hyde is armed and dangerous.

He was last seen in the area of I-96 and Mount Hope Road in Delta Township wearing jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone who sees him or anything suspicious in that area is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.