Advertisement

Search for “armed and dangerous” suspect in Delta Township

(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect.

Police say 28-year-old Michael Hyde is armed and dangerous.

He was last seen in the area of I-96 and Mount Hope Road in Delta Township wearing jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone who sees him or anything suspicious in that area is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Bomar is suspected in multiple car thefts and an attempted home invasion in Eaton County
Police: Suspect in spree of car thefts, attempted home invasion now in custody
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
Four arrests made in connection with the shooting of an Eaton Rapids police officer
Two car crash in Barry County leaves one dead
Meridian Township police use force to make an arrest March 10.
Meridian Township Police changing policies after forceful arrest

Latest News

Two car crash in Barry County leaves one dead
Mark Bessner
Ex-trooper convicted in Taser-related death loses appeal
The University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students who live on its Ann...
U of M to require vaccination to live on campus
Delhi Township accepting applications for food truck pilot program