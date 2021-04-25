Advertisement

NXG Youth Motorsports program coming to Detroit’s Belle Isle

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - An academy for life skill development for youth through interest in motorsports is expanding into the Detroit area and has scheduled its inaugural program June 5-6 on the city’s Belle Isle.

NXG Youth Motorsports is to hold classroom and on-track activities in the paddock area of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

NXG (Nexgeneracers) and its programs feature science, technology, engineering and math. They create opportunities and experiences for youth through motorsports and focuses on minority students from underrepresented communities.

It is an official partner with INDYCAR and Penske Entertainment through its Race for Equality and Change initiative in 2020.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has made a multi-year commitment to sponsor the program which introduces urban children to opportunities available in the industry. It has an academy of courses that uses performance driving as a tool for life skill development, the application of STEM concepts, interactions with INDYCAR personnel and racing teams, along with exposure to career options in racing.

