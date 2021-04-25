Convicted murderer in April 14 fatal shooting of Pontiac man arrested near Toledo

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A convicted murderer wanted in the April 14 fatal shooting of a Pontiac man and wounding of a Waterford Township woman was arrested Saturday night near Toledo, Ohio according to Oakland County Sheriffs.

Michael Jerome Davis, 65, of Pontiac, was arrested without incident in a motel near Toledo about 7:30 p.m., Sheriff Michael Bouchard said today. The Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team investigation led to Davis’ arrests by federal marshals. It is believed Davis does not plan to fight extradition and may be returned to Michigan as soon as this week.

“We are appreciative of our partnership with the United States Marshals and are glad to have this murder suspect in custody,” Bouchard said. “Having already murdered a person before this incident, he clearly is a huge danger to the community. Our thoughts are with the victim’s families and friends.”

Davis is charged in Oakland County with open murder, attempted murder and two counts of using a firearm during a felony. He is accused in the April 14 shooting death of 62-year-old Franklin Delano Fleming Jr. Davis was identified as the gunman by the female victim, age 60, of Waterford Township.

According to police the shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Marshall in Pontiac. Oakland County Sheriffs say deputies were on routine patrol when the female victim ran into the street and asked them for help. She told deputies she had just been shot by Davis and asked them to get her away from the scene. They observed a gunshot wound on the woman’s hand.

Deputies say they saw a man the woman identified as Davis enter the house’s enclosed front porch. Additional deputies arrived at the scene to surround the house.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.