Spartans happy to practice in front of fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a day that both Spartans fans and players were waiting for.

There was extra motivation for the Spartans today during their spring practice.

“That was something we were all looking forward to, getting back to normal. Our fans are so important to us. They’re so passionate about the green and white and spartan football,” said head coach Mel Tucker. “I was actually excited to see the fans out there, it was a great experience for us.”

“They gave us an extra boost,” said Defensive End Drew Beesley. “We missed the ‘go green, go white’ chants.”

One of the bigger questions for the Spartans was who would be under center in the fall: returning redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne, transfer Anthony Russo, or another name?

“You can see we have really good competition at that position, you can see where I feel good about it, we’re going to have great production from the quarterback position this season,” said Tucker.

“I feel good about the spring I had, and I think we all had a good spring,” said Thorne. “I think that’s going to continue into the summer and fall.”

“The biggest thing for me is being able to master the offense by the time the fall camp comes,” said Russo.

Tucker says he’s glad his team finally was able to finish their “Spring 15″ with a bang.

He says those extra practices will help his team.

“Our culture is being cemented this spring on the field and off the field as we grow together as a team. I felt like we got a lot done this spring.”

The Spartans have a few weeks off before they return to campus for summer practices and training camp.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.