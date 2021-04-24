Police: Suspect in spree of car thefts, attempted home invasion now in custody

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man suspected of multiple car thefts and an attempted home invasion in Eaton County is now in police custody.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, police arrested 36 year old Jamel Bomar Saturday afternoon after pleading for public help in the investigation.

Bomar is suspected of stealing multiple vehicles in Eaton County, including a 2007 Mercury Mariner and a grey Cadillac CT6.

He will be lodged in the Eaton County Jail according to ECSO.

