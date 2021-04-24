On the Job Report 4/23/21

Tow Truck Drivers

Swift Towing

Salary: $10-15/hour plus commission

Description:

All shifts. Will train.

Requirements:

Automotive mechanical abilities a plus (such as changing a tire or battery). Clean driving record. Chauffeur license. New hires with CDL-A start at a higher wage.

How to Apply: Email swiftmotorsLansing@yahoo.com or call Kelly or Eric at 517-268-6600

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11013519

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11013519

Overnight Baker/Donut Maker

Groovy Donuts

Salary: $11-15/hour

Description:

Do you like “rolling in the dough”? If you have basic pastry experience and are looking to release your creativity with a collaborative team in fun atmosphere, Groovy Donuts is looking for YOU! As a Groovy Donuts Kitchen Assistant, you will work with our Lead Baker to prepare, design, and present the most amazing donuts ever—unique, joy-filled treats that warm both hearts and stomachs. We are seeking a trained, experienced pastry baker to join our team on our quest to make the world a better place, one donut at a time!

Pay and Benefits

· Wage Range: $11-15 per hour (hourly, non-exempt position)

· Professional Development: ability to learn new skills, continuing education

· Advancement and career opportunities

· Employee Discount

· Free Donut + Beverage for every shift worked

Reports To: Lead Baker

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary / Overview

Groovy Donuts is a small, retro donut and coffee shop that believes each member of our team should work toward our core purpose: Spreading Joy, Building Community and Feeling Groovy!

This position assists the Lead Baker in preparing the kitchen for daily baking sessions, including pre- and post-session cleaning according to industry standards, ingredient prep, inventory, and ordering, utensils and machinery prep/maintenance, and assisting with recipe preparation, baking and decorating. Works with Lead Baker to review and prepare daily standard baked goods and special orders. Prepares orders for café case or deliveries using industrial kitchen equipment: weigh scales, grinders, thermometers, mixers, ovens, hood, etc. Works with other team members as needed to fulfill café and special orders.

Essential Functions

· Prepares kitchen and equipment for bakery functions at the beginning of each shift to ensure efficient, sanitary and safe environment

· Coordinates with bakery lead to plan and prepare for the production of each day’s donuts to adequately supply Groovy Donuts’ locations, wholesale deliveries and special orders

· Mixes, forms and fries donuts according to Groovy Donuts recipes, methodology and at Groovy Donuts standard of quality

· Acts as a team player, working cooperatively with other bakers, decorators, café and other team members

· Performs daily maintenance, cleaning and sanitization of bakery equipment, including but not limited to fryer, mixers, cake donut depositor and other donut making tools

Requirements:

Competencies

· Company Values: Spreading Joy, Building Community, Feeling Groovy

· FIT: Fulfills demands of position, Integrates into team, Thrives in role

· Punctuality

· Organization and Multi-Tasking Skills

· Initiative

· Basic Kitchen Skills

· Basic Math Skills

· Cleanliness

· Desire for continuous improvement

Physical Demands Standard food service kitchen; requires standing for long periods of time and moving about the kitchen stations as necessary to complete baking orders. Routinely uses or is in contact with large rotary mixers, grinders, hot ovens, and sharp utensils.

The team member must frequently lift or move objects up to 25 pounds and occasionally lift or move objects up to 50 pounds.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work This is a Full Time position. Typical working hours range from 10:00pm to 8:00am; may vary based on product demand.

Required Education and Experience Must be 18 years of age, High School Diploma or GED, 1 year bakery/café experience or related foodservice experience; ability to work as part of a team and independently. Requires basic math skills, understanding of baking principles, and skill in using industrial kitchen equipment: weigh scales, mixers, ovens, hood, etc.

Preferred Education and Experience Culinary School Certification, 3 years bakery/café experience, Donut Frying / Baking experience.

AAP/EEO Statement Groovy Donuts is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

How to Apply: Email your resume and 3 references (2 professional and 1 personal) with contact information to thegroovydonutshop@gmail.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11207936

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11207936

Premium Audit Technician

AF Group

Salary: $

Description:

Primarily responsible for scheduling audit appointments for Premium Auditors. Responsible for the Premium Technician Review OnBase queue and triages incoming phone calls to the Premium Audit Department. Responsible for evaluation, approval, completion, and processing of basic mail audits and estimating, in a multi-functional business unit for a single state or states with similar rules. Provides technical assistance via phone, fax, and e-mail to internal and external customers including, but not limited to; Business Development Consultants and Service Center Representatives, Finance, and other Premium Audit staff, as well as agents, attorneys, NCCI/regulatory bureaus, and policyholders.

Responsibilities

· Premium Technician Review OnBase queue tasks - Include assignment of audit disputes, audit correspondence, and follow-up requests to the appropriate Premium Analyst.

· Department phone triage tasks -- Include routing to the appropriate individual and/or answering premium audit-related questions and/or billing questions. Responds to inquiries and provides direct customer service to internal and external customers related to audit concerns.

· Schedule audit appointments for Premium Auditors.

· Estimate audits.

· Mail audit processing - Reviews and analyzes tax records and other relevant documents to verify employee and non-employee exposure provided by the policyholder, accountant, or agent to process mail audit reports.

· Makes necessary customer contacts to gather needed information to process mail audits and mail audit adjustments. When an adjustment is denied, notifies parties involved and/ or corrects the policy, including composing written correspondence, as appropriate.

· Evaluates and researches using tools such as, but not limited to PAAS, NCCI, and applicable web tools to designate appropriate class codes for the mail audit form in accordance with manual rules.

· Enters audit results into Point to generate an audit invoice, when required.

· Communicates policy changes that include, but are not limited to, payroll, class codes, entity, states, Federal/Risk IDs, addresses, officers, endorsements, as a result of audit findings.

· Performs general administrative functions including but not limited to; imaging, special projects, phone coverage, etc.

· Maintains confidentiality of information processed.

· Works with minimum supervision.

Requirements:

EDUCATION REQUIRED:

· Minimum 12 credit hours of coursework in Accounting, Business, Insurance, Finance or related field and progress towards or completion of Insurance Institute of America (IIA) or other insurance-related designation(s) such as an Associate in Premium Audit (APA) or Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU).

· Combinations of education and experience may be considered in lieu of education requirements.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

· Minimum of two years relevant customer service experience exchanging information and answering basic inquiries over the phone.

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE/ABILITIES (SKA) REQUIRED:

· Ability to work effectively in a multi-functional business unit.

· Basic knowledge of computers, word processing, and spreadsheet software with accurate input ability of 40 wpm and ability to use 10-key

· Ability to read and interpret road maps and approximate mileage.

· Basic knowledge of payroll reports, payroll tax returns, tax forms, and supporting documentation.

· Basic knowledge of Accident Fund Underwriting rules and/or Workers’ Compensation classifications.

· Basic math skills with the ability to use a ten-key adding machine and verify numbers.

· Excellent oral and written communication skills.

· Excellent organizational skills and ability to prioritize work.

· Analytical and problem-solving skills.

· Ability to proofread written correspondence for accuracy of spelling, grammar, punctuation, and formatting. Ability to draft correspondence.

· Develops and understands client/customer needs and initiates timely action to meet them.

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND/OR ABILITIES PREFERRED:

· Experience with payrolls, bookkeeping or accounting.

· Familiarity with company software systems: AuSuM, OnBase, Point, and Customer Inquiry.

· Progress towards an Associate degree in Accounting, Finance, Insurance, or a related field.

· Completion of Insurance Institute of America (IIA) or other insurance-related designation(s) such as an Associate in Premium Audit (APA) or Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU).

How to Apply: https://ejko.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_5/requisitions/preview/1805

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11734042

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11734042

