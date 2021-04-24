MSU looking to local health officials after J&J vaccine approved by CDC advisors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Michigan State University is waiting to hear from local and state health officials about whether it should resume administering Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Late Friday afternoon a US health panel lifted an 11-day-pause on the vaccine after more than a dozen people who got it developed a rare kind of blood clot.

It’s a little too late for MSU freshman Angelina Rivera, who had no choice but to get a two-dose Pfizer shot after Johnson and Johnson’s was pulled.

“My family is going to a wedding in New Jersey and it’s a 10 hour car ride,” Rivera said. “It’s really intense. We were hoping I could get the Johnson and Johnson so it could just be one and done.”

MSU originally offered the one dose vaccine until the government took a step back when a small number of women experienced rare blood clots. Sara Surna is the Community Health Specialist for the Barry-Eaton Health Department.

“This we hope will inspire confidence that we wouldn’t want to put a vaccine out there that isn’t safe to use,” Surna said. “We want to end the pandemic, but we want to do that with safe vaccines.”

Health experts say the benefit of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine far outweighs the risks. Linda vail is the Health Officer for the Ingham County Health Department.

“Far more people get clotting problems from COVID itself than we’ve seen from the vaccines,” Vail said.

At 10 p.m. Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state will be moving forward with administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to Michiganders aged 18 and up.

“We are glad to be able to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in Michigan following the thorough review and recommendations of ACIP, CDC and FDA,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This brief pause indicates there is a robust safety review process in place for these vaccines. These adverse events appear to be extremely rare as nearly 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. with only 15 cases of this blood clotting syndrome confirmed.

Khaldun added, “These vaccines are the way we are going to end this pandemic as quickly as possible and move toward a sense of normalcy.”

Now ready for her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Rivera is a bit anxious about her upcoming trip.

“My second dose is the day before we leave,” Rivera said. “Since there’s so many serious side effects with the second dose, my family is really worried I’ll have a bad reaction to it.”

She says, regardless of which vaccine is available, she hopes her classmates will get it for the sake of a normal fall semester.

Ingham County plans to start rolling out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine soon.

