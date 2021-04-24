Advertisement

In My View 4/23/2021: Keep an eye on MSU’s quarterback

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Andy says it may rain during Michigan State football’s spring windup practice sessions tomorrow.  So on grass just how much can be accomplished?

Coach Mel Tucker has a much better idea of what he has in terms of talent at this time than he did a year ago with no spring work whatsoever. I don’t think those watching will learn much—but keep an eye on quarterback. What’s the pecking order especially in the late scrimmage? Is it Russo then Thornton or Fay or Day or Kim?

That’s five quarterbacks—I seriously doubt they’re all going to stay on scholarship without visiting the transfer portal soon.

Stay tuned.

