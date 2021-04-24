Advertisement

Ex-trooper convicted in Taser-related death loses appeal

Mark Bessner
Mark Bessner (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction and sentence of a former state trooper who shot a Taser at a Detroit teenager, an act that led to his death.

Mark Bessner tried to chip away at his involuntary manslaughter conviction, arguing that a Wayne County trial judge excluded evidence that would have helped his defense, among other issues.

Bessner also argued that it was wrong for the judge to allow jurors to hear about a separate incident in which he was quoted as saying he wanted to “tase” a rider on an all-terrain vehicle.

The appeals court wasn’t swayed in a 3-0 opinion Thursday.

Bessner and a partner were patrolling a Detroit neighborhood in 2017 when 15-year-old Damon Grimes drove an ATV near their car. Bessner said he fired a Taser from his car because he believed Grimes had a gun. The teen, however, didn’t have a weapon.

Grimes crashed the ATV into a pickup truck and died.

Bessner, 47, will be eligible for parole in 2024 after five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former MSU cornerback Justin Layne arrested in Cleveland.
Former MSU cornerback arrested in Cleveland
Four arrests made in connection with the shooting of an Eaton Rapids police officer
Lansing chemist convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and wire fraud
Businesses struggling to find employees
Local businesses struggling to find employees
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS director issued subpoena

Latest News

The University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students who live on its Ann...
U of M to require vaccination to live on campus
Delhi Township accepting applications for food truck pilot program
Tax hike may be needed for fire department
Charlotte City Council weighing special tax to fund the fire department
MSU looking to local health officials after J&J vaccine approved by CDC advisors