Delhi Township accepting applications for food truck pilot program

The new program will allow food trucks to operate in select areas of Delhi Township
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Delhi Township announced it is accepting applications to a newly created pilot program that will allow food trucks to operate in the Township. Five food trucks will be given permission to operate in the pilot program area.

“This pilot program is the result of thorough discussion among Township Board members and is intended to provide a snapshot of the program’s viability, gauge interest from food truck owners and residents, and will help us to determine impacts to brick-and-mortar restaurants” said Delhi Township Manager Tracy Miller. “There are only five permits available under the pilot program, so we encourage food truck owners interested in participating to fill out and submit an application as soon as possible.”

The plan was approved by the Township Board on Tuesday, April 20. It allows food trucks to operate from May 1 to Sept. 30 in a specific designated area in the Township, encompassing Cedar Street between Aurelius and Holt Roads.

To apply to operate on any commercial or public property, owners must ensure parking is available, refrain from blocking driveways or other access points, ensure they don’t obstruct emergency service vehicles, create a plan for daily trash removal, and operate at least four days a week and four hours a day between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Applications are available online and will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis until five permits have been issued. Approved food truck operators will be required to pay a $350 fee before the permit is issued.

After the Sept. 30 end date, Township staff will provide a report to the Township Board on the pilot program, which will include feedback from stakeholders, residents and community members.

“This pilot program builds on Delhi Township’s reputation as a great place to live, work and raise a family and the Board is eager to see what these food trucks can add to our already vibrant community,” Miller said.

