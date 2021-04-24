Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 4,698 cases, 121 deaths Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, April 24, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,698 new cases of COVID-19 and 121 deaths due to the virus.

The 121 deaths due to COVID-19 is one of the highest reports in since January.

91 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

State totals are now 819,320 cases and 17,289 deaths.

Testing has been on the rise lately, with daily tests averaging around 50,000 per day in the last five days.

The state’s positivity rate has been decreasing, with the rate averaging around 12% in the last five days, much lower than the 17% Michigan was reporting just a few weeks ago during the surge.

Now, over 2.7 million Michiganders 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which accounts for 33.7% of Michigan residents, according to the MDHHS.

Over 3.8 million (47.3%) of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ingham County reports 21,305 cases and 334 deaths.

Jackson County reports 13,527 cases and 248 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,283 cases and 171 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,702 cases and 75 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,216 cases and 93 deaths.

626,254 Michiganders have recovered from COVID-19 according to the MDHHS, an increase of 23,160 people from last Saturday’s report.

