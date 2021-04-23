Advertisement

There are some great events to check out this weekend in the Lansing area

Sarah from 517 Living stopped by Studio 10 with info on some weekend events
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Looking for something fun to do this April weekend in and around the Lansing area? We’ve got you covered! Sarah from 517Living.com, stopped by Studio 10 to give us the details on some great weekend events.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Climax St
Lansing chemist convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and wire fraud
Parents react to Lansing School District cancelling in-person classes
Thursday the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st...
Lansing pilot from World War II has been accounted for
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing nearly $2 million to perform...
US-127, I-496 bridge improvement projects start Monday

Latest News

MSU Science Festival
The MSU Science Festival teams up with the MSU Broad Art Museum this weekend
Ronald McDonald
Ronald McDonald
Michigan Theatre
Jackson Theatre hosts first in-person audience since the pandemic
Blubird revised
Blubird revised