The MSU Science Festival teams up with the MSU Broad Art Museum this weekend

Learn more about the exhibition that will be featured this weekend
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The MSU Science Festival continues for another week and this weekend will highlight the MSU Broad Art Museum. On Saturday, April 24th at 7 pm the MSU Broad Art Museum will be hosting their Night at the Museum. The virtual family-friendly event will explore the many ways artists investigate the health of our planet. You’ll also learn how you can help take care of our world, starting in your own backyard.

