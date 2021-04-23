Supporting a local organization during National Volunteer Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s National Volunteer Week and one local organization is looking for some volunteer help. The Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan needs volunteers that are willing to help with clean up and weeding, garden planting, spreading mulch and more. Please keep in mind that masks and social distancing are required in order to volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.