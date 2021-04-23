Advertisement

Supporting a local organization during National Volunteer Week

The Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan could use your help
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s National Volunteer Week and one local organization is looking for some volunteer help. The Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan needs volunteers that are willing to help with clean up and weeding, garden planting, spreading mulch and more. Please keep in mind that masks and social distancing are required in order to volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Climax St
Lansing chemist convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and wire fraud
Parents react to Lansing School District cancelling in-person classes
Thursday the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st...
Lansing pilot from World War II has been accounted for
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing nearly $2 million to perform...
US-127, I-496 bridge improvement projects start Monday

Latest News

Ronald McDonald
Ronald McDonald
Blubird revised
Blubird revised
Earth Day
Celebrating Earth Day with the Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Project
Earth Day
Earth Day E