Sparrow administers its 100,000 vaccine

By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A milestone reached Friday in Mid-Michigan’s fight to contain the pandemic, as 100,000 people have now received a COVID-19 vaccine at Sparrow’s Clinic.

Since opening this indoor vaccination site Sparrow has administered 3000 Covid shots a day.

In December Abigail Wheeler, a COVID-19 Unit Nurse, was the first person to receive a the vaccine from Sparrow. Today, she administered the milestone shot to 17-year-old Isaiah Torok.

“I was thinking before I had come here I haven’t really been able to see this side of things and being in the vaccination clinic today it’s incredible,” Wheeler said. “Everyone’s excited everyone’s happy to be here you know we’re all looking for this end. And then you know we see the very real side of people are dying we’re losing mothers fathers aunts uncles, people that are important to somebody so to see this side it’s a breath of fresh air.”

Isaiah says he is excited to be vaccinated and ready return to normalcy.

“There’s a lot of stuff I couldn’t do this year that I am looking forward to doing in the future now cause I’m getting vaccinated,” he said. “I want to go to college and be able to socialize normally and everything like that. Public events, games, baseball, basketball, football, stuff like that with my family.”

Sparrow is now offering a walk-in service and extended hours at the Frandor vaccination site to combat the COVID-19 surge.

