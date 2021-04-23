Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin out for remainder of season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill announced recently-named captain Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the season due to an upper-body injury.

Larkin is tied with defenseman Filip Hronek to lead the Wings with 23 points. The Wings are currently 7th in the Discovery Central league at 17-25-7.

Blashill said Larkin will be evaluated in a couple of weeks.

Larkin, 24, was named captain on January 13.

Jeff Blashill gives an update on Dylan Larkin following today's practice day.



Full 📽️ : https://t.co/gyComJuXK1 pic.twitter.com/17cqkU6qTj — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 23, 2021

