Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin out for remainder of season

Larkin, 24, was named captain on January 13.
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the...
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill announced recently-named captain Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the season due to an upper-body injury.

Larkin is tied with defenseman Filip Hronek to lead the Wings with 23 points. The Wings are currently 7th in the Discovery Central league at 17-25-7.

Blashill said Larkin will be evaluated in a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

