Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin out for remainder of season

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill announced recently-named captain Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the season due to an upper-body injury.
Larkin is tied with defenseman Filip Hronek to lead the Wings with 23 points. The Wings are currently 7th in the Discovery Central league at 17-25-7.
Blashill said Larkin will be evaluated in a couple of weeks.
Larkin, 24, was named captain on January 13.
