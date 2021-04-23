Advertisement

Nice Honor For Willie Mays

(WTVG)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
-NEW YORK (AP) - Willie Mays has won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The Hall of Fame center fielder was honored yesterday with a new accolade to be given annually recognizing a living individual who has made “significant contributions to the national game.” Mays, who turns 90 on May 6, was chosen over five other finalists in voting by a panel of longtime baseball writers, broadcasters, historians and executives.

