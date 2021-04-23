NCAA Volleyball Final Set

-OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - It will be Texas against Kentucky in the NCAA women’s volleyball championship match tomorrow. Texas used a powerful all-around performance to post a surprising three-set sweep of top-seeded and previously unbeaten Wisconsin in the semifinals. The Wildcats advanced to their first final with a four-set win over Washington. The Longhorns will be making their seventh appearance in the final and first since 2016. They won national titles in 1988 and 2012.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.