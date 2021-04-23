Advertisement

NCAA Volleyball Final Set

Hononegah defeated Guilford in straight sets on senior night.
Hononegah defeated Guilford in straight sets on senior night.(WIFR)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021
-OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - It will be Texas against Kentucky in the NCAA women’s volleyball championship match tomorrow. Texas used a powerful all-around performance to post a surprising three-set sweep of top-seeded and previously unbeaten Wisconsin in the semifinals. The Wildcats advanced to their first final with a four-set win over Washington. The Longhorns will be making their seventh appearance in the final and first since 2016. They won national titles in 1988 and 2012.

