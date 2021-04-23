National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have any old medication lying around that you’re not sure what to do with, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday. People can drop off their expired or unwanted medications at collection sites.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says 9.7 million Americans misused prescription drugs in 2019, the majority of those coming from homes.

Michigan State Police posts are participating drop-off sites. To find a collection site, click HERE.

The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic,” says the DEA. “That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in - safely and anonymously - a record amount of prescription drugs.”

Scratch out all identifying information on the prescription drug to make it unreadable. This will help to protect your identity and the privacy of your personal health information. “You must not share your prescription drugs, they were prescribed to you,” the DEA adds.

If the disposal options are not readily available, one option is to flush the medicines down the sink or toilet as soon as they are no longer needed. Some communities may prohibit this practice out of concern over the trace levels of drug residues found in rivers, lakes, and community drinking water supplies. Do not flush medicines down the sink or toilet unless the prescription drug labeling or patient information that accompanied the medicine specifically instructs you to do so. Please also ensure you are compliant with your community’s laws and regulations prior to taking such action.



