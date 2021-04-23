More Olympic Covid Issues

Advertisement

A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and national anthem from the Tokyo Olympics this year and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.(Source: CNN)
-TOKYO (AP) - Tokyo and Japan’s second largest metropolitan area of Osaka are coming under emergency orders aimed at stemming surging cases of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25 through May 11. The measures take effect during Japan’s “golden week” holiday period and are meant to limit travel and keep people out of public places. The orders come into effect with the Tokyo Olympics opening in only three months.

