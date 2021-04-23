Michigan State Football Spring Game: What To Know If You Go

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring is here and at Michigan State that means spring football. The annual Green and White spring game, which will take place Saturday, April 24 at Spartan Stadium. The event will be a 10-15 period practice featuring individual and group drills as well as live scrimmage periods.

This is Mel Tucker’s first as Michigan state’s head coach and the first time fans will be welcomed into the stadium since the last spring game in 2019. Tickets sold out in less than an hour earlier this week on Wednesday.

The athletic department here has worked hard with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to come up with a plan to ensure a safe, yet entertaining afternoon.

“The MDHHS puts out their protocols and then it’s up to us as an athletic department to make sure that we’re hitting every single one of those items on that checklist,” MSU Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson said.

That has been the key in being able to have a spring football game with 6,000 fans. It’s a day the team is more than excited for.

“The opportunity to play in front of fans... four home games last year at Spartan Stadium, two of them, parents were able to come. Two of them, there wasn’t anyone here,” Larson said. “The opportunity just to have someone cheering for you, appreciating the effort, the time you’re putting in... It’s certainly an exciting opportunity for the coaches and student athletes.”

While the energy from MSU football fans is high, what’s important is knowing the stadium protocols before you arrive.

“They’ll be able to enter Spartan Stadium at each one of the corners. They’ll be asked to present both their digital ticket and their completed health screening form right on their phone. At that point, they’ll be given a wristband,” Larson said. “Every section will be open but it’s color coordinated into five different areas.”

Once you get your wristband, you go to the section with your color. Masks must be worn and a group sitting together cannot be more than six people.

Restrooms and cashless concessions will be open in the north and south concourses, and no bags are allowed inside. The protocols are very similar to what people have been following for COVID-19 the last year.

“I think tomorrow can be an exciting day for Spartan fans, both those that are in attendance and those that are going to be watching and listening at home. There’s a buzz building around Spartan football and to be able to experience that once again is certainly exciting.”

The game will air tomorrow afternoon on the Big Ten Network at 2 p.m ET.

For more information on parking, protocols, and seating, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.