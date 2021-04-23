Michigan senate approves bill to ban masking substances for urine drug tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new bill has been approved by the Michigan senate banning drug masking products and fake urine.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Curtis VanderWall. He says there has been a serious uptick in the use of synthetic urine that’s used to fool drug tests and he’s looking to mitigate this and make a safer work environment for all Michiganders.

“There is a synthetic product out that is actually a masking product that a person can carry into a sampling room and can place that product into a urine sample and basically it will cover up if there is any drug use,” Sen. Curtis VanderWall-R said.

VanderWall says with recreational marijuana being legal there is a lot more abuse of the drug, allowing more people to use masking products which is causing concern for the workplace.

‘Especially if they work in a plant that has heavy machinery or they drive heavy machinery and they are being tested, this would stop that and we can make sure those folks are clean and that safety is upheld throughout the state,” Sen. VanderWall said.

Senate bill 134 bans the distribution, delivery sale or possession of drug masking products and if caught using synthetic urine, or someone else’s urine there is a one thousand dollar fine or up to one year in prison or both.

“It makes this a misdemeanor it’s illegal to use and we need to make sure that employers and the fellow employees they work around are safe,” Sen. VanderWall said.

VanderWall told News 10 he felt it really needed to be put in place hopefully to also stop people from using illegal drugs in the workplace.

The bill passed 33-1 in the senate, and through the senate health policy and human services committee unanimously leaving senator Jeff Irwin the only one to oppose the bill.

“What I don’t like about the bill it is increasing criminalization it is increasing negative interaction between people and law enforcement and it is increasing the likelihood that someone won’t get a job or that will end up being thrown in jail over some nonsense. We need to reduce the number of interactions between law enforcement and the citizens over petty crimes,” Sen. Irwin said.

Senator Irwin told News 10 he doesn’t believe in taking something that’s already illegal and making it more illegal. He says we need to focus on helping our people get through the pandemic.

“We still have people struggling with unemployment and school reopening and trying to save small businesses, I just think it’s outrageous that we are talking about fake pee,” Sen. Irwin said.

The bill will go to the house next for deliberation. Both Sen. VanderWall and Sen. Irwin believe that this bill will be passed into Law.

