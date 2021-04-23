Michigan receives significant support in Enbridge Case, seeks to return case to State Court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty-eight entities have submitted friend of the court briefs in support of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s motion to remand in State of Michigan, et al v Enbridge Energy, et al. The Attorney General’s Office says the briefs will support the State’s right to enforce its own laws in its own courts.

“We are grateful to the long list of Attorneys General, Governors, tribes, and organizations for their support in our fight to have this case tried where it belongs—in state court,” said Attorney General Nessel.

In November 2020, the Attorney General filed a new lawsuit in Ingham County Circuit Court on behalf of Governor Whitmer and the Department of Natural Resources.

This lawsuit is to enforce the State’s Notice to revoke and terminate the 1953 Easement granted by the State that allowed the construction and operation of the existing Straits Pipelines.

“Gov. Whitmer and Director Eichinger took the necessary steps in November to address the grave threat posed by Enbridge’s unlawful operation of its pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac and we simply cannot continue to put our public waterways at risk.”

Joining in a friend of the court brief in support of the State’s motion include: California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin; along with the Governors of Kentucky and Louisiana.

Enbridge will be submitting a response to the State’s motion and the supporting friend of the court briefs by April 27.

The last step will be a reply brief from the State.

To see a copy of the court’s order, CLICK HERE.

