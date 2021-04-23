Advertisement

Meridian Township Police changing policies after forceful arrest

Cell phone video of arrest caught township’s attention
By Cody Butler
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is making changes to how it uses force to arrest someone. That’s despite two detectives being cleared of any wrongdoing while arresting a shoplifting suspect last month.

The township said it wants to take this moment to learn from the arrest. That means officers will have to do more training and respond to calls differently.

This was brought about after someone recorded a cell phone video showing a Meridian Township detective tackling a man into the bushes outside the Macy’s at Meridian Mall March 10.

Police said before the woman started recording, the man tried to get away from the detective and even punched him.

When other officers showed up, another plain clothed detective put his knee on the man’s back so officers can put him in handcuffs. A retired Michigan State Police commander who’s looked into hundreds of excessive force incidents said he did it the right way.

“It is less than 10 seconds that his knee is where it is at. he used the force that he needed at the moment,” said Twana Powell, Retired Michigan State Police commander.

Even though the investigation found officers did everything right, Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga said they’re looking at training officers in other techniques to make arrests.

“It was the prospective of the video of the passerby that raised concerns for us,” said Chief Plaga

Another issue is the woman who recorded the video didn’t know the detective was an officer because he was in plain clothes and an unmarked car.

Something Chief Plaga said won’t happen again.

“I think that it is important that uniformed officers make contact in non assault or threatening, threats to person crime to avoid these kind of conflicts,” he said.

The plain clothed detective was responding the theft call at the Meijer across the street. All uniformed officers working at the time were on other calls.

Chief Plaga said to make sure those are the one’s who are the first on the scene means some calls will have to wait.

“Prioritizing non in progress calls is going to be very important part of us being able to respond with uniformed officers on these types of calls,” said Chief Plaga.

Police gave the report on the man suspected of shoplifting and resisting arrest to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

So far no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Climax St
Lansing chemist convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and wire fraud
Parents react to Lansing School District cancelling in-person classes
Thursday the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st...
Lansing pilot from World War II has been accounted for
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing nearly $2 million to perform...
US-127, I-496 bridge improvement projects start Monday

Latest News

Meridian PD changes use-of-force policy
Meridian PD changes use-of-force policy
Tax hike may be needed for fire department
Tax hike may be needed for fire department
Sparrow administers its 100,000 vaccine
Eaton Rapids coach achieving notable milestones