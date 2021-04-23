Meridian Township Police changing policies after forceful arrest

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is making changes to how it uses force to arrest someone. That’s despite two detectives being cleared of any wrongdoing while arresting a shoplifting suspect last month.

The township said it wants to take this moment to learn from the arrest. That means officers will have to do more training and respond to calls differently.

This was brought about after someone recorded a cell phone video showing a Meridian Township detective tackling a man into the bushes outside the Macy’s at Meridian Mall March 10.

Police said before the woman started recording, the man tried to get away from the detective and even punched him.

When other officers showed up, another plain clothed detective put his knee on the man’s back so officers can put him in handcuffs. A retired Michigan State Police commander who’s looked into hundreds of excessive force incidents said he did it the right way.

“It is less than 10 seconds that his knee is where it is at. he used the force that he needed at the moment,” said Twana Powell, Retired Michigan State Police commander.

Even though the investigation found officers did everything right, Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga said they’re looking at training officers in other techniques to make arrests.

“It was the prospective of the video of the passerby that raised concerns for us,” said Chief Plaga

Another issue is the woman who recorded the video didn’t know the detective was an officer because he was in plain clothes and an unmarked car.

Something Chief Plaga said won’t happen again.

“I think that it is important that uniformed officers make contact in non assault or threatening, threats to person crime to avoid these kind of conflicts,” he said.

The plain clothed detective was responding the theft call at the Meijer across the street. All uniformed officers working at the time were on other calls.

Chief Plaga said to make sure those are the one’s who are the first on the scene means some calls will have to wait.

“Prioritizing non in progress calls is going to be very important part of us being able to respond with uniformed officers on these types of calls,” said Chief Plaga.

Police gave the report on the man suspected of shoplifting and resisting arrest to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

So far no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.