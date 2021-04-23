Local energy worker goes above and beyond to save kitten trapped on telephone pole

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A small kitten found its way to the top of a telephone pole in a Blackman Township neighborhood, not knowing how to get back down. Neighbors watched anxiously, hoping for the cats safety and unsure of how to get it down.

Claire Henry lives near the scene at St. Matthew and O’Leary in Blackman Township. She says the cat had been up there for four days.

“We have too many little kids in the neighborhood to have that cat die up there, and they know it’s up there,” Henry said. “It’s a scary situation.”

After days of calling animal control and the fire department, nobody was able to bring the kitten down to safety. The reason? It was sitting inches away from live wires.

“I called animal control and told them,” Henry said. “They came out and put food down. Came by and hit the pole. I don’t know, it’s been up there four days and three nights and it lasted through the snow and everything.”

Just when it seemed like a lost cause, help arrived.

Consumer Energy’s Eloy Sanchez put on his harness, climbed in the bucket and made his way up to the helpless feline. Sanchez says the thing he was afraid of most-- is the cat moving around to the other side of the pole and getting electrocuted.

“I just tried to go real slow and not spook him,” Sanchez said. “Basically, try and keep him away from the three wires that are up at the top of the pole. Once I was able to get my hand in between her and the wire I felt a little better the closer she got to the ground.”

Not wanting to be touched, the kitten climbed down the pole and tumbled onto the brush below.

“She got a little jump,” Sanchez said. “She took a ten-fifteen foot jump, but she did good!” Sanchez says it doesn’t happen very often, but they are trained to help critters who find themselves in similar situations.

Sanchez said, “Little animals like that get up there and sometimes they aren’t as lucky as this one. But, it’s a cat, right?”

