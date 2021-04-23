Local businesses struggling to find employees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Unemployment numbers are beginning to go down, but businesses are still struggling to maintain a full staff. This issue has caused some businesses to shut down, shorten their hours, or work longer days to stay afloat.

Wendie Duggan is the General Manager of Leos Lodge.

“The hiring experience has been very taxing, it’s been very difficult for us to get employees,” Duggan said. “As much as we have the work it’s difficult for us to get people to come in and apply for the jobs.”

Duggan says they have had to change their hours depending on how many employees they have available to work.

“I wish everybody out there who’s going through the same struggles as us do the best they can do, because it’s been a very trying time for all industries,” Duggan said. “But I know we are really feeling difficult in our industry with the shut downs and everything we’ve been experiencing. We’re just trying to maintain and stay open.”

Nicole Booserich, owner of Rich’s Residential, says many applicants they do have don’t show up.

“Hiring during the pandemic has been challenging,” Booserich said. “There’s just a lack of candidates for one reason or another that we’re receiving applications for. I have a ratio of about one to ten right now of people actually showing up for the interview. I’ve been in the field working like 60, 70, 80 hours a week sometimes. My office manager has been in the field working. We’ve made it work but some of my employees are working 60 hours a week.”

Davenport University is doing what they can to help by offering a free course to those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 -- as well as a scholarship to help those who are jobless to continue their education. Susan Porrett is the Executive Campus Director of Davenport University’s Lansing Campus.

“It’s all about providing that educational opportunity,” Porrett said. “Really our vision has a lot to do with that career focus, so this is really what we stand for, is really preparing and transforming the lives of others so that they can have an opportunity to advance in their careers of their choice.”

Local businesses hope that by putting information out on their social media pages they’ll bring in more employees. Businesses tell News 10 they hope they can all get through this pandemic and get back to normal.

