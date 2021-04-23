Advertisement

Kentucky Basketball Player Killed

The Gators men's basketball team fell to the Kentucky Wildcats at home
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT
-LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke has died following a car accident in Los Angeles. The school announced the 19-year-old’s death in a release last night but did not include any more details. A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant told ESPN that Clarke was a solo occupant in a vehicle that ran a red light going “at a very high rate of speed.” The 6-foot-7 Clarke entered the NBA draft last month after playing in just eight games last season because of a right leg injury. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. On Wednesday, he signed with Klutch Sports Group. Kentucky coach John Calipari called Clarke “a beautiful kid.”

