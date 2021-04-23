Jackson Theatre hosts first in-person audience since the pandemic

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan landmark is opening it’s doors for the first time in more than a year for a live comedy show.

On Friday, the Michigan Theatre in Jackson is hosting an in-person audience and comedian to spark some laughs under everyone’s masks.

The historic theatre is cutting back capacity by nearly 80% and will have guests sitting nearly 7 feet away from each other.

Only staff that are fully vaccinated will be working.

The comedy show will feature an up and coming comedian-Mike Green, who has performed in the area before.

The show begins at 8pm on Friday and is already sold out.

If all the safety protocols are followed- organizers say they will plan to do more shows at the theatre.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.