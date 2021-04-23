Advertisement

Jackson Theatre hosts first in-person audience since the pandemic

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan landmark is opening it’s doors for the first time in more than a year for a live comedy show.

On Friday, the Michigan Theatre in Jackson is hosting an in-person audience and comedian to spark some laughs under everyone’s masks.

The historic theatre is cutting back capacity by nearly 80% and will have guests sitting nearly 7 feet away from each other.

Only staff that are fully vaccinated will be working.

The comedy show will feature an up and coming comedian-Mike Green, who has performed in the area before.

The show begins at 8pm on Friday and is already sold out.

If all the safety protocols are followed- organizers say they will plan to do more shows at the theatre.

