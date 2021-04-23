Out-of-pocket insurance costs related to COVID-19 continue to be waived

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will continue to be available to Michiganders at no out-of-pocket cost. The State of Michigan and health insurers are agreeing to extend the deal.

The insurers listed have agreed to waive cost-sharing. It includes COVID-19 treatments, primary care visits, and approved medications and vaccines.

Blue Care Network – testing & treatment through Sept. 30

HAP – testing & treatment through Sept. 30

McLaren Health Plan – testing & treatment through Sept. 30

Meridian Health Plan – testing & treatment through July 19

Molina Healthcare – testing & treatment through Sept. 30

Oscar – testing through July 19; treatment through April 30

Physicians Health Plan - – testing & treatment through Dec. 31

Priority Health – testing & treatment through Sept. 30

United – testing through July 19

If you do not see your insurer listed, contact them to find out about your coverage.

Federal law requires insurers to provide the testing and vaccines at no expense to customers, but not COVID-19 treatments.

