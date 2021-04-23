Advertisement

Out-of-pocket insurance costs related to COVID-19 continue to be waived

Federal law requires insurers to provide the testing and vaccines at no expense to customers, but not COVID-19 treatments.
(KY3)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 23, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will continue to be available to Michiganders at no out-of-pocket cost. The State of Michigan and health insurers are agreeing to extend the deal.

The insurers listed have agreed to waive cost-sharing. It includes COVID-19 treatments, primary care visits, and approved medications and vaccines.

  • Blue Care Network – testing & treatment through Sept. 30
  • HAP – testing & treatment through Sept. 30
  • McLaren Health Plan – testing & treatment through Sept. 30
  • Meridian Health Plan – testing & treatment through July 19
  • Molina Healthcare – testing & treatment through Sept. 30
  • Oscar – testing through July 19; treatment through April 30
  • Physicians Health Plan - – testing & treatment through Dec. 31
  • Priority Health – testing & treatment through Sept. 30
  • United – testing through July 19

If you do not see your insurer listed, contact them to find out about your coverage.

