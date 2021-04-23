Advertisement

In My View 04/23/2021: Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament, in my view, is one of the area’s best annual high school events. I hear plans are to hold it next month after it was eliminated last year by Covid.  I’d consider increasing the field from 10 teams to 12 since spring high school sports athletes have not had much to enjoy these last two springs.  Playing at Michigan State in the Classic is a big deal and would be something to enjoy in an otherwise joyless Covid academic year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Climax St
Lansing chemist convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and wire fraud
Parents react to Lansing School District cancelling in-person classes
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing nearly $2 million to perform...
US-127, I-496 bridge improvement projects start Monday
Thursday the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st...
Lansing pilot from World War II has been accounted for

Latest News

In My View 04/22/2021: The Detroit Red Wings
In My View
In My View 04/22/2021: The NFL Draft
In My View
In My View 04/21/2021: The best athlete in Detroit
In My View 4/20/2021: A bizarre start for the Tigers