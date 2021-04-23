In My View 04/23/2021: Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament, in my view, is one of the area’s best annual high school events. I hear plans are to hold it next month after it was eliminated last year by Covid. I’d consider increasing the field from 10 teams to 12 since spring high school sports athletes have not had much to enjoy these last two springs. Playing at Michigan State in the Classic is a big deal and would be something to enjoy in an otherwise joyless Covid academic year.

