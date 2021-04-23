Holt Public Schools making t-shirts in support of racial equality

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools is making t-shirts to stand in unity and show their support for students of color and their families. Last year, they declared racism a public health crisis, so they started making t-shirts that say ‘our black students matter.’

Sarah Moore -- a teacher at holt public schools and the Holt Equity and Inclusion Team (HEAT) -- came up with the idea of creating t-shirts to show their support for their students of color and their families.

Moore said, “As a district last year we made the commitment to stand against racism--so this year our resolution is to stand in unity to support our black students and our families and so that’s the entire purpose of the t-shirt.”

Chris Billingslea is the HEAT Inclusion and Outreach Coordinator for Holt Schools.

Billingslea said, “We actually started having this conversation back in March as a solidarity and unity in commemoration of George Floyd.”

Both Chris and Sarah took the initiative to sell t-shirts at cost for everyone to wear on May 25, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, not just for him but for a day of solidarity and unity to end racism.

Billingslea said, “Our students needed our support so we as the adults in their life said we have to stand up and make sure they understand that we are here for them.”

“This year has been traumatic, with the pandemic with remote learning, it’s been hard,” Moore said. “But there is an additional trauma for our black students and our black children that we need to address. And we need to talk about it, and we need to let them know we see you, we hear you, and we are here for you, that they do matter. They matter to us a lot.”

Chris and Sarah purposely partnered with a small black owned business to make the t-shirts for them. They started selling them just last weekend and have already sold 380 shirts.

The shirts are not generating a profit for Holt schools. People who buy the t-shirt can also sponsor someone and purchase a t-shirt for them.

Holt schools says it has received an overwhelming number of t-shirt donations to people in the community.

