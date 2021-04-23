Four arrests made in connection with the shooting of an Eaton Rapids police officer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Eaton Rapids Police arrested four people in relation to the ongoing investigation into a vehicle pursuit that took place on June 8, during which an Eaton Rapids Police Officer was shot.

Andrea Dexter (22) of Eaton Rapids, turned herself in at Eaton County Court on April 22. She is charged with two felony counts of accessory after the fact. She has been released on a personal recognizance bond.

Nathan Long (18) also of of Eaton Rapids, was arrested in Eaton Rapids by Eaton Rapids Police Department on April 22. He is charged with Assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a weapon from a motor vehicle, fleeing a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon He was lodged at the Eaton County Jail and arraigned on April 23rd. Bond was set at $100,000.

Zakary Bolan (23) of Eaton Rapids was already in custody in the Eaton County jail on unrelated charges. He has been charged with one felony count of discharging a weapon from a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of firearm in the commission of a felony, fleeing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arraigned on April 23 with bond set at $100,000.

A 23-year-old male from Lansing who was already in custody in Clinton County Jail on unrelated charges is awaiting transfer and arraignment for three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and sale of a firearm to a felon.

The Eaton Rapids Police Department thanked the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police for their assistance with the investigation.

