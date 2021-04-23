Former MSU cornerback arrested in Cleveland

(WILX) - A former MSU football player currently in the NFL has been arrested in Ohio.

Justin Layne is charged with driving under suspension, a speed limit violation, and having a firearm in his vehicle. He was booked into Lake County Jail around 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Layne, 23, is a native of the Cleveland area. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the team’s first of its two picks in the third round (66th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. Layne played in 16 games last season, recording 13 tackles.

