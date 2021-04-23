Former MDHHS director issued subpoena

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now under a subpoena to speak before the state House Oversight Committee.

Robert Gordon unexpectedly left the position in January. He was given $155,000 as a part of a separation agreement.

Gordon had signed a non-disclosure, but that clause has since been dropped. However, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Gordon still have not said what happened.

Gordon set to appear before the committee next Thursday.

