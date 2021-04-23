Eaton Rapids coach achieving notable milestones

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the Lansing area’s legendary High School coaches recently achieved a notable milestone. Scott Warriner of Eaton Rapids is now over the 500 mark in career wins.

This comes several years after he led the Greyhounds to more than 500 wins when he was the wrestling coach. He was the wrestling coach for 21 years and won 4 state championships and complied 511 victories.

“It really makes me reflect more on all the people that have been involved in those wins than the number itself,” said Warriner.

Now he is in his 17 season as the softball coach and has led that team to 502 wins.

“I really don’t ever like think about the milestones when you’re at a hundred, 200 and so on. All of a sudden it just sort of creeps up on you. As much as anything when I look at that sheer number with thousand victories combined, I think more about total number of athletes that I coached,” said Warriner.

To add another nugget to his contributions to the school, Coach Warriner is also currently serving as Eaton Rapids’ Interim Athletic Director.

