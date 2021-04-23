Advertisement

Clemson Reinstates Two Sports

January 9, 2017 Tampa, FL...Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney holds the Championship trophy while...
January 9, 2017 Tampa, FL...Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney holds the Championship trophy while being interviewed by ESPN Rece Davis after the Alabama Crimson Tide vs the Clemson Tigers game on Monday, January 9, 2017 in the College Football National Championship Game in Tampa, FL. Alabama was defeated Clemson 35-31. (Mandatory Credit: Juan Lainez / MarinMedia.org / Cal Sport Media) (Complete photographer, and credit required) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)(WIBW)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
-CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson is keeping its men’s track and field and cross-country programs after planning to eliminate them at the end of the current season. The school says revised financial projections found COVID-19 did not impact the athletic department as drastically as was thought when the announcement to end the sports was made in November. Administrators said fundraising to support the targeted programs along with state and federal appropriations led to the department reconsidering its decision. The school said it plans to add at least one and perhaps more women’s varsity sports. It has not yet decided which ones.

