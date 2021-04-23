City of Mason K-9 Unit is officially in service

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - On April 16, Mason’s newly formed K-9 Unit graduated from Mid-Michigan Police K-9, LLC and were put in service.

The team, made up of Officer Hayden Wildfong and Tamarack, is certified in patrol and explosives detection. In addition to their initial training, the team will complete ongoing training with other established area law enforcement K-9 teams.

The K-9 Unit is used for tracking, searching, explosives detection, and apprehension of suspects in very specific situations conducted under department policy.

Officer Wildfong joined the City of Mason police department in September 2019 after graduating from the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Police Academy.

Tamarack was rescued from a hoarding situation in St. Clair County last summer. While at the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter, she earned her name and stood out as having working dog potential, highlighted by her high drive and behavior characteristics.

Tamarack is a 2-year-old, nearly all-black German Shepherd.

“She was evaluated by numerous experts, including trainers, animal behaviorists, a veterinarian, and several volunteers from ICACS,” said the City of Mason in a release. “It was apparent to all that Tamarack was special.”

After additional pre-screening, Tamarack was donated to the City of Mason on November 19, 2020.

The community of Mason joined the effort to make Tamarack a K-9 officer. With help from the Rotary Club of Mason, supporters raised the amount needed to cover start-up costs of over $20,000.

Rescued German Shepherd Tamarack, 2, is officially a Police K-9 with the City of Mason. (City of Mason)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.