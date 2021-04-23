‘Brood 10′ cicada population expected to emerge in the spring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You might be used to hearing that classic summer sound: Cicadas, making a high pitched call. And we are going to be hearing more of that in the next month or two.

A periodical type of cicada known as the 17-year cicada, or “brood ten,” will emerge this spring. The brood will swarm the south eastern part of the nation including parts of Michigan.

Howard Russell is an Entomologist at Michigan State University.

“We see cicadas every summer but the brood ten is different because it lives underground for 17 years and only emerges to mate,” Russell said. “Periodical cicadas are blackish in color with bright red/orange eyes and orange markings on the wings and on the legs. The ones we see every year the dogday cicada is bigger and sort of greenish/grayish in color. They show up every year and they only have a three or four year life cycle.”

And that famous noise is its mating call. A cicada has about two weeks to emerge from underground, find a mate and lay eggs before it dies. The females will lay their eggs in tree roots and the tiny nymphs will burrow underground and feed on those roots for 17 years and repeat the cycle.

“They don’t really hibernate in the soil for 17 years,” Russell said. “They undergo their development. They feed on tree sap through the roots and as they do, they get bigger. And 17 years later after their eggs are laid out, they come again.”

He added, “This is sometimes referred to as the Great Eastern Brood because for the 17-year cicadas it is the largest brood geographically. So, the same brood that will show up in Michigan also shows up in Washington D.C. There is about 10 or 15 states where this brood really emerge in May.”

Cicadas wait until the soil is about 64 degrees to emerge, and once they do they will outnumber humans 600 to one.

“Hundreds of thousands of very large noisy, lusty insects everywhere,” Russel laughed. “Their numbers are estimated anywhere from a million and a half per acre up to a couple hundred thousand per acre.”

Russell told News 10 that cicadas are not harmful to humans, just a nuisance. Experts say the Cherry Hill Nature Center in Ann Arbor is the best place to see the cicadas.

