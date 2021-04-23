Advertisement

Belly fat increases risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high cholesterol, report says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s time for a gut check.

Too much fat around the midsection could be linked to heart disease, according to new guidelines from the American Heart Association.

Researchers say a protruding tummy may be a sign of visceral fat – a dangerous form of fat that wraps itself around organs deep inside the body.

Belly fat raises your risk for heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and high cholesterol, research shows.

Experts think that’s because visceral fat makes more inflammatory proteins that can narrow blood vessels, raise blood pressure, and inflame tissues and organs.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say non-pregnant women with a waist size greater than 35 inches and men with a waist larger than 40 inches are at higher risk.

Experts recommend aerobic and strength training to reduce belly fat.

A well-balanced diet with less sugar and fewer processed foods also helps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Climax St
Lansing chemist convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and wire fraud
Parents react to Lansing School District cancelling in-person classes
Thursday the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st...
Lansing pilot from World War II has been accounted for
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing nearly $2 million to perform...
US-127, I-496 bridge improvement projects start Monday

Latest News

MSU SPRING GAME
MSU SPRING GAME
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by N.C. deputies
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death
Sparrow delivers it 100,000 shot
Sparrow delivers it 100,000 shot
f
Jackson Theatre