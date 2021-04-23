AG Nessel reminds Michiganders to vet tax preparers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that it’s tax season, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding people to do their research before handing over financial information.

Her latest video stresses the importance of vigilance when selecting a tax preparer.

“After a year like 2020, it’s understandable more people will need assistance filing their taxes,” Nessel said.

Michiganders need to remember to research the person or company you’ll be filing with and never hand over your social security number to someone you don’t know you can trust. The IRS will never ask for payment over the phone or call to threaten a lawsuit or an arrest. Always take your completed return directly to the post office if you file by mail.

Additional resources are always available by visiting the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection.

