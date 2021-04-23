Advertisement

AG Nessel reminds Michiganders to vet tax preparers

(Tyler Markle)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that it’s tax season, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding people to do their research before handing over financial information.

Her latest video stresses the importance of vigilance when selecting a tax preparer.

“After a year like 2020, it’s understandable more people will need assistance filing their taxes,” Nessel said.

Michiganders need to remember to research the person or company you’ll be filing with and never hand over your social security number to someone you don’t know you can trust. The IRS will never ask for payment over the phone or call to threaten a lawsuit or an arrest. Always take your completed return directly to the post office if you file by mail.

Additional resources are always available by visiting the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Climax St
Lansing chemist convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and wire fraud
Parents react to Lansing School District cancelling in-person classes
Thursday the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st...
Lansing pilot from World War II has been accounted for
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing nearly $2 million to perform...
US-127, I-496 bridge improvement projects start Monday

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the...
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin out for remainder of season
Officer Hayden Wildfong and Tamarack are officially in service for the City of Mason.
City of Mason K-9 Unit is officially in service
Former MSU cornerback Justin Layne arrested in Cleveland.
Former MSU cornerback arrested in Cleveland
Former Upper Peninsula priest Gary Jacobs, 75, pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual...
Former Michigan priest to serve prison time for abuse