80th annual Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival returns this weekend

(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Last year mid-Michiganders were unable to enjoy of their biggest local traditions, but things have changed. As more of Michigan’s population gets vaccinated every day, organizers of the Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival have declared that it’s returning this weekend.

Of course this 80th incarnation of the festival will be slightly different than in days gone by. Mid-Michigan still has a significant COVID-19 infection problem, and as a result some of the events have changed.

The 2021 Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival is taking a non-traditional approach to the normal events this year,” Organizers wrote on their website. “COVID-19 has forced several changes in the normal program. Of course, you’ll still be able to enjoy lots of Vermontville maple syrup from your favorite producers and pancakes from the Band Boosters: the craft show and flea market are taking center stage!”

The festival is taking place on April 24 and 25 in Vermontville. For directions, the schedule and parking instructions, go to the Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival’s website HERE.

