US-127, I-496 bridge improvement projects start Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two major roadways around Lansing and Mason will see bridge work starting Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing nearly $2 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on seven bridges on US-127 in Ingham County.

Southbound US-127 bridge improvements at Holt Road will involve heat straightening beam repairs and painting.

The work is slated to begin at 9 p.m. Monday, April 26 with an estimated finish time of 5 a.m. Thursday, April 29.

Southbound US-127 will be closed at Holt Road, along with Holt Road over US-127, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly April 26-29. A detour will be posted and a map of the area seeing work can be found HERE.

I-496 in Lansing will also see Main Street bridge preventative maintenance starting Monday at 7 a.m.

As part of the Rebuilding Michigan project, funding for the painting of the Main Street bridge over I-496 is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

The investment strategy is aimed at repairs that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

A map of the area of I-496 can be found HERE.

“Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures,” MDOT said in a statement. “Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists and will expedite remaining work on the project.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.