Advertisement

Tigers Lose Final Game to Pirates

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo scores against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a Willi Castro single in...
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo scores against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a Willi Castro single in the fifth inning during the second game of a doubleheader baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Pittsburgh Pirates broke a 2-2 tie in the 8th inning with a pair of two out RBI singles and went on to defeat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 at Comerica Park. It was the final game of the three game series after the teams split a doubleheader on Wednesday. Colin Moran and Erik Gonzalez hit bleeder hits through both sides of the infield to score the decisive runs. The Tigers’ record falls to 7-12-- they have now lost six of their last seven games. They host the Central Division leading Kansas City Royals for four games beginning Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Police investigating crash in Meridian Township that left one dead
Jackson man arrested for possession of child pornography
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Climax St
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Adrian College celebrates a national championship Tuesday, April 20th.
Adrian Bulldogs win ACHA D1 National Championship
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, center, a member of Japan women's national football...
Covid Touches Olympic Torch Relay
East Bladen boys soccer program suspends workouts, games through Feb. 22 due to Covid-19
Barcelona Maintains Support of Super League
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the...
IOC Creates Virtual Sports Event