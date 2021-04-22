Tigers Lose Final Game to Pirates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Pittsburgh Pirates broke a 2-2 tie in the 8th inning with a pair of two out RBI singles and went on to defeat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 at Comerica Park. It was the final game of the three game series after the teams split a doubleheader on Wednesday. Colin Moran and Erik Gonzalez hit bleeder hits through both sides of the infield to score the decisive runs. The Tigers’ record falls to 7-12-- they have now lost six of their last seven games. They host the Central Division leading Kansas City Royals for four games beginning Friday night.

