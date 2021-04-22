Staudt’s Rising Stars: Jayce Scutt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jayce Scutt is 9 years old from Lansing and he is not our traditional Rising Star. His talent? Telling people the news!

His mom says he has a great personality for TV, and has a gift for sharing the news with people. He may just be the next big name in broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.